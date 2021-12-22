The cinemas have opened up for business, in some states, without conditions save for Covid-19 protocols like sanitization etc, while in others they are functioning under restrictions in sitting capacity. There was a great sense of relief and a wave of joy among moviegoers when finally they were able to enjoy the cinematic experience in theatres. And South films have fared very well at the box office. Take a look. Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna does not mince words on the ugly side of showbiz; reveals it 'hurts bad'

Pushpa

's latest Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise has struck gold at the box-office, grossing Rs 48 crore upon its release.

Master

The highly-anticipated film Master, starring Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay and , created a record at the box office despite opening amid the pandemic and being leaked on torrent websites hours before its release. It grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide on opening day.

Annaatthe

Director Siva's Annaatthe, starring , Nayanthara and in the lead roles, raked in the moolah at the box office. The film, which was released for Deepavali, had collected Rs 34.92 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu alone.

Vakeel Saab

Filmmaker Sriram Venu's directorial Vakeel Saab starring , gave the much needed entertainment to movie buffs earlier this year. The film, which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, had grossed over Rs 52 crore on its opening day.

Akhanda

Telugu star Balakrishna Akhanda registered record openings with grossings over Rs 23 crore on the first day of its release.