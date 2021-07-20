From Rajinikanth-Mohanlal to Chiyaan Vikram-Suriya – 5 times South superstars combined to shatter box office records

Since most of you must be waiting for multi-starrers like RRR, Ponniyin Selvan and others with bated breath, we thought of taking y'all on a trip down memory lane, revisiting the times when South superstars worked together in a project, which didn't only turn out to be successful at the box office, but also a cherished memory for their fans