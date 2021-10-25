From Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3: These south films are set to give a tough time to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's biggies at the box office

While Hollywood films in the past like Furious 7, The Jungle Book, Avengers: Endgame and others have given tough time to Hindi big-ticket films, in recent times south ventures have also given Bollywood a run for their money at the box office. While pan-India ventures are expected to dominate at the ticket windows, we have shortlisted some of the south biggies, who are clashing with Bollywood films and this might end up affecting the business of Hindi ventures. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez shares cryptic post amid money laundering controversy; says ‘Torn, but not damaged’
Annatthe and Enemy Vs Sooryavanshi Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Coolie to Shah Rukh Khan's Darr: Biggest accidents on Bollywood film sets where stars almost lost their lives
While, we all know that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, which is directed by Rohit Shetty is arriving during the Diwali weekend at the box office, the anticipated venture is clashing with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal--Arya's Enemy. Talking about Annatthe, it is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Siruthai Siva and also features Nayanthara, Khushboo, Meena and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's goofy dance that can be 'harmful for future planning' is funny AF – watch
Shyam Singha Roy Vs '83
During the Christmas weekend, we will see Kabir Khan's '83, which features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and others in prominent roles, locking horns with Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian starrer Shyam Singha Roy. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
F3 Vs Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Another Ranveer Singh starrer will lock horns with a Telugu venture on February 25, 2022. We are talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will clash with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F3. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also features Sonal Chauhan in a key role and the music is composed by DSP.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.