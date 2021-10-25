From Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3: These south films are set to give a tough time to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's biggies at the box office

While Hollywood films in the past like , , Avengers: Endgame and others have given tough time to Hindi big-ticket films, in recent times south ventures have also given Bollywood a run for their money at the box office. While pan-India ventures are expected to dominate at the ticket windows, we have shortlisted some of the south biggies, who are clashing with Bollywood films and this might end up affecting the business of Hindi ventures. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez shares cryptic post amid money laundering controversy; says ‘Torn, but not damaged’

While, we all know that and 's Sooryavanshi, which is directed by is arriving during the Diwali weekend at the box office, the anticipated venture is clashing with 's Annaatthe and Vishal--Arya's Enemy. Talking about Annatthe, it is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Siruthai Siva and also features Nayanthara, Khushboo, Meena and in pivotal roles.

Shyam Singha Roy Vs '83

During the Christmas weekend, we will see Kabir Khan's '83, which features , , and others in prominent roles, locking horns with Nani, , Krithi Shetty and starrer Shyam Singha Roy. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

F3 Vs Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Another Ranveer Singh starrer will lock horns with a Telugu venture on February 25, 2022. We are talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will clash with Venkatesh, , and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F3. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also features in a key role and the music is composed by DSP.