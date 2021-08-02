From RRR connect to Jr NTR's comeback on TV: Here are 5 things to know about Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu was recently dropped by the makers and we saw Jr NTR stepping into the shoes of legendary actor for the fifth season of the quiz reality show. While the promo garnered a great response from the audience, we have listed down 5 crucial things of the show, which you should if you Tarak and show fan. So, here are they... Also Read - Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know

Return of Jr NTR to small screen

The show marks the comeback of Jr NTR to TV nearly after 4 years. His debut on the small screen was the hosting of Bigg Boss Telugu 1 in 2017.

Change of title

While the title of the earlier season was Meelo Evaru Koteteswarudu, the makers have now kept it, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Special teaser

The teaser of the show is super special as it is directed by blockbuster filmmaker and the camera is cranked by KK Senthil Kumar.

No of episodes

The fifth season of the show will reportedy run for 60 episodes.

Talking about the show, Jr NTR had said, "Their lifestyle, their journies. Not just offering the money for answering the questions sitting in the hot seat, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will give them confidence while returning home. Big Boss reality show is different because we get to interact with contestants in the house. Whereas here, I could learn from the experiences of commoners, their success stories amidst fighting against all the odds. The show is not just meant for those who are educated, well-behaved or cultured. It is for everyone. The show will mirror society and its people at large."