From Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram to Sivasami in Asuran: 6 roles of Dhanush that became popular among the masses

's new Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release directly on Netflix worldwide on June 18. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo. Even before the release, Dhanush's character of Suruli, who is a nomadic gangster working with global mafia, has already been appreciated by his fans. Let's take a look at the actor's 5 such characters that became popular over the years. Also Read - Asuran actor Nitish Veera passes away at 45 due to COVID-19; Dhanush, Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan and others offer condolences

Kokki Kumar from Also Read - Viduthalai: Vijay Sethupathi roped in as the lead of Asura fame, National Award winner Vetri Maaran's next — character and plot deets inside

Also Read - 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut bags her 4th award; Chhichhore, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush also win big — here's the FULL LIST

Dhanush made a mark as an actor with his performance of a local gangster in Pudhupettai.

Prabhu from Pollathavan

Dhanush's boy-next-door performance in Pollathavan stole everyone's heart.

Maari from Maari

Dhanush showed off her funny side with Maari which was an instant hit among the masses.

Anbu from Vada Chennai

Shedding his star image, Dhanush played the role of an accidental gangster in Vada Chennai. His role was loved by the audience.

Sivasami from Asuran

Asuran saw Dhanush playing dual roles, one as a matured man in his 40s and another as a fearless youngster in his 20s.