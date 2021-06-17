From Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram to Sivasami in Asuran: 6 roles of Dhanush that became popular among the masses

Even before the release of Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush's character of Suruli, who is a nomadic gangster working with global mafia, has already been appreciated by his fans. Let's take a look at the actor's 5 such characters that became popular over the years.