From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts

In recent times, we have witnessed crossover films dominating the entertainment industry with B-Town celebs entering regional cinemas and vice versa. While , , are some of the big Bollywood names set to make their presence felt in South cinema, we also have a list of South stars, like , Rashmika Mandanna, , Samantha Akkineni, and other who are gearing up for their big Bollywood debuts, and we are expecting them to make a big impact on us with their acting skills and powerful screen presence. So, let's meet them...

Vijay Deverakonda

Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam star Vijay Deverakonda, who is fondly called as 'Rowdy Star' by his fans, is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, which also stars , and in pivotal roles. The pan-India film is directed by and co-produced by . Recently, filmmaker and actor Chunky Panday revealed that they have seen the rushes of the film and it looks super-impressive.

Rashmika Mandanna

Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna, is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, where she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events of an Indian Mission in Pakistan. It also stars Kumud Mishra and in key roles. Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi is making his Hindi film directorial debut with this venture.

Vijay Sethupathi

The versatile actor, who has delivered knockout performances in films like Vikram Vedha, Super Deluxe, Master and others, is making his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, which is the remake of Tamil film Maanagaram. Directed by , it also features , Tanya Maniktala, Hridhu Haroon, , and in pivotal roles.

Samantha Akkineni

After impressing us as Raji with her debut web series, The Family Man 2, popular south actress Samantha Akkineni is now looking for a good script to make her Bollywood debut.

Shalini Pandey

The Arjun Reddy actress is making her Bollywood debut with starrer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is produced by for YRF Production and directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Jiiva

Popular Tamil star Jiiva will also make his Hindi film debut in a Ranveer Singh starrer – director Kabir Khan's ‘83. He will be seen portraying the character of real-life cricketing hero, Kris Srikkanth, onscreen.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Popular South actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will enter Bollywood with the remake of Telugu hit, Chatrapathi, which was directed by SS Rajamouli and featured in the lead. It will be directed by filmmaker V.V. Vinayak and produced by ’s Pen Studios.

Wamiqa Gabbi

The talented actress, who has showcased her skills in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi films, took Bollywood by storm with her OTT debut series Grahan. Reportedly, she will be next seen as young Sivagami in Baahubali: Before the Beginning, which is a prequel to the Baahubali franchise.