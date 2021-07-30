From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts

While Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt are some of the big Bollywood names set to make their presence felt in South cinema, we also have a list of South stars, like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Jiiva and other who are gearing up for their big Bollywood debuts, and we are expecting them to make a big impact on us with their acting skills and powerful screen presence.