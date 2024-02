Tamil filmmaker S Shankar is busy with the Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film Game Changer. In the middle of all this, his daughter Aishwarya Shankar got engaged to Tarun Karthik. He is an assistant director by profession. Aditi Shankar, the younger daughter of the noted director shared a pic of the couple on her Instagram stories. We can see that Aishwarya Shankar is wearing a rich half saree in a shade of green. Aishwarya Shankar teamed it with a broad matha-patti, a heavy choker necklace and earrings. On the other hand, Aditi Shankar chose an outfit in deep Indian pink and light grey. Also Read - Jigarthanda Double X: Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj's Netflix film; latter reacts

Second marriage for Aishwarya Shankar, the daughter of S Shankar

S Shankar is known for his movies like Anniyan, I, Enthiran, Nanban and more. His upcoming movie is Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. In 2021, Aishwarya Shankar was married to Rohit Damodharan. He is a cricket player from Tamil Nadu. S Shankar had planned a big reception in 2022. However, in between Rohit Damodharan was named in a sexual harassment controversy by a minor female cricket player. He was charged under the POSCO act.

A very happy Aditi Shankar and her younger brother Arjith posed for the pics. Aishwarya is the eldest in the family.

The bride and her sister posed for some photographs. We can see that they have an adorable bond. Aditi Shankar is also a film actress.

Aishwarya Shankar and her sister Aditi both opted for royal designer half sarees for the occasion. The former also wore a lot of jewellery.

It is not known when did Aishwarya Shankar and Rohit Damodharan's marriage end. S Shankar was supposed to host a big reception in 2o22. Tarun Karthik is an assistant director. Aditi Shankar has been part of films like Corona Kumar and Maaveran.