Fans of Ram Charan have been waiting for an update about RC 15 and finally here is the much-awaited one. On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of the film released the title of the film and are called the Game Changer. Director Shankar and producer Dil Raju took to their social media profiles to share the announcement video and it looks intriguing.

The video starts with the ball rolling on the roulette wheel which slowly turns into an assembly session with Shankar'a name rolling on the ball and the entire wheel changing into a ground full of people. Then comes the title Game Changer.

Shankar always makes sure his titles are unique and different but leaves a certain amount of interest among the fans wanting them to know more. The same is the case with Game Changer. This film has Kiara Advani as the leading lady and this is the second time she is seen pairing with Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

As per the reports, Charan will be seen donning two different avatars in this film. One is an IAS officer and the other is an elderly man who has a flashback. This film will be made in different languages and has a huge ensemble cast. Billed to be a political story, director Shankar has roped in Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj to pen the story of RC15. A major part of the shooting has been completed and Shankar is juggling with the shoot of this film and Indian 2 as well.

The film even has Sunil, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram and others playing lead roles. Thaman SS is composing for the film.

S Thirunavukkarasu, Sai Madhav Burra, Harshith Reddy, Ramakrishna, Monika Nigotre, Ramajogayya Sastry, Ananta Sriram and Narasimharao N form the rest of the team of Game Changer.