The nation is submerged in the vibes of divinity. Ganesh festival kick started yesterday and pictures of our beloved Ganpati Bappa are all over social media. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor and many more Bollywood stars celebrated the festival. Even South stars like Ram Charan and others tweeted to wish their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. But here's something that has left netizens shocked. Ganesh murtis made in Yash's KGF 2 style and Allu Arjun's Pushpa style have new many stunned.

South Indian movie fever takes over Ganesh festival

A few pictures of Ganpati Bappa holding a gun like KGF 2's Yash have made it to social media. There is another picture of Bappa pulling off the signature step of Allu Arjun from Pushpa has also made its way to Twitter. Netizens do not seem to be happy with Lord Ganesha being given the avatar of goons. Check out the tweets below:

It hurts to see that our Ganpati Bappa is being given the look of goons in the movie character Pushpa and KGF, Don't know where is Boycott gang now? #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2022 pic.twitter.com/4LZNeSlfm4 — अJY तिwaरी ?? (@realajay07) August 31, 2022

Y'all are okay to see Ganpati as a smuggler and a criminal ?

Right because these were not a bollywood movie but south movies. Where is the boycott gang ,will they boycott south movies too? #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/IF598CrBaC — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 31, 2022

I didn't like Ganpati in Pushpa or KGF avtar Like seriously ? — Ravi Desai ?? (@its_DRP) August 31, 2022

Dear, @alluarjun , u are one of the greatest Actor & have a huge fan following around the globe, may Ganpati Bappa keep showering his blessings on you.

However Kindly request your fans to stop making Ganesh Idols in "Pushpa Style".

We consider this as making fun of Ganpati Bappa. pic.twitter.com/oWharq96X8 — मराठी योद्धा (@Marathi___) August 31, 2022

Made smuggler Pushpa as Ganpati, I am Hindu and my religion sentiment is hurt #boycottelgumovies#HappyGaneshChaturthi https://t.co/3qciaix8Rs — kunal (@Being_kunal07) August 31, 2022

There is also a picture that show Lord Ganesha in Ram Charan's avatar from the film RRR. What are your thoughts on the same?