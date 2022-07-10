Sai Pallavi reveals being beaten by her parents after they found love letters when she was a teenager

Sai Pallavi who rules million Hearst today was a typical teenager. Don't believe us? Well, the Gargi actress confessed to doing typical teenager things for which she faced extreme repercussions from her parents. Sai Pallavi who will be seen next in Virata Parvan and her character Vennela sees almost risking her life in an attempt to deliver a letter to Rana Daggubati by his mother. In interaction, the actress and Rana were asked about writing any letters ever. Also Read - Malaika Arora trolled for latest appearance in saree; netizens say, ’Too much powder aunty’

Sai Pallavi had written a love letter to a boy in class 7 that was caught by her parents and this is what they did to her Also Read - Arjun Bijlani was Ranbir Kapoor's classmate; Shamshera star spills the beans as he praises the Naagin actor in this unmissable video

To which the actress revealed, " In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot". Oh boy now this is quite a revelation. When Rana was asked the same question, he had an adorable answer and said, " Well, I wrote one to my Grandfather in Karamchedu in my childhood. That was all. I didn’t write letters to anyone after that." The film will be released on Netflix and the first glimpse of the film has been winning a lot of hearts already! Also Read - Mouni Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik and more TV beauties who flaunted their love for Nude coloured dresses [View Pics]

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi who is one of the most desirable south actresses had once spoken about how her father jokes about her getting married to a Telugu guy because she speaks in this same language wherever. While the married plan is yet on the cards as she is right now focused on her career. Sai is a medical student too," I don’t think it’ll happen anytime soon. Right now, I’m happy being alone and I’m trying to know about myself more. I’m on that journey." In a very short span of time Sai has managed to make her niche in the south industry and her fans are waiting for her to make a Bollywood debut soon.