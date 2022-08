Megastar starrer GodFather will have a grand release on Dussehra 2022. The film will star , Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil, , and others in pivotal roles. GodFather is directed by and the makers released the teaser on Chiranjeevi's birthday. Also Read - Godfather: Chiranjeevi reveals why he chose Salman Khan over Aamir Khan for the special cameo

Fans of Chiranjeevi seem to be disappointed with Thaman's work. Several netizens commented that he just reused the title track of 's Ghani. Fans even slammed Thaman for reusing the popular track and also asked him to try something different. God Father is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi language. Also Read - GodFather star Chiranjeevi adds an extra letter to his name; is numerology the reason behind it?

The one-minute-thirty-three seconds’ teaser impressed fans and they went gaga over it. While few of them seem to be disappointed. In the video, we share the dialogue in the background, “Do you know who he is? He’s the boss of the bosses. Our one and only Godfather.” Fans loved when Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan came together in a deep. GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer from 2019. The film marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj and Mohanlal was seen in the lead role. Also Read - GodFather First Look: Chiranjeevi's powerful avatar gets a thumping response from the masses [View Tweets]