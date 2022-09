A few days ago, the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather had announced that the new track from the film titled Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar will be out on 15th September 2022. The song also features Salman Khan who has a cameo in the film. The track was supposed to be out today at 7:02 pm, but the makers just shared the audio link and that too of a music app. In their tweet, they mentioned that the lyrical video will be out soon. But, later they tweeted that the lyrical video won’t be out today due to a technical glitch, and they will announce the release date of the song soon. Also Read - Godfather: Before Chiranjeevi starrer, Salman Khan went out of the way for these industry friends; proved he is yaaron ka yaar

Now, this has made and 's fans quite upset as they have been eagerly waiting for the lyrical video of the song. The fans are calling the production house 'worst'. Check out the tweets below…

On 5th Of OCT Movie Will Also Come On Time Or There Will Be Technical Glitch Or It Will Be Released on 6th Or 7th Oct ?? ?#GodFatherOnOct5th https://t.co/KXoXaJdqJ5 — BeingShaarik (@Beingshaarik) September 15, 2022

Worst team ..Worst promotions ..Literally these people are real culprits in diluting the hype of #GodFatherOnOct5th https://t.co/iSBM0qAyhC — GV (@venkider) September 15, 2022

Well, let's hope that soon the song is released and impresses fans.

Godfather is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well. Salman has a cameo in the film, and fans of both the stars can’t wait to watch them on the big screen together. Directed by , the movie stars Nayanthara as the female lead, and it is slated to release on 5th October 2022. Godfather is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which starred and . The original movie was a hit at the box office.