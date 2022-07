Lines seem to be blurring between the South Film industry and Bollywood. There is a lot of cross-over happening in the coming days. Many South stars are making their Bollywood debuts while many Bollywood stars will be seen in big South films. Salman Khan is going to be seen in Chiranjeevi's film Godfather. He is going to have an extended cameo in the film. But it seems Aamir Khan is upset with Chiranjeevi for not calling him for the cameo. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi enjoy Panipuri while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha [Watch Video]

Aamir Khan complains to for choosing Salman Khan for Godfather

Recently, interviews Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan in Hyderabad as a part of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It was during this conversation that revealed the story. He stated that he had asked Chiranjeevi to let him do any part in his film. And two days later, he gets to know that is going to be a part of Godfather. When asked if he would like to do Telugu films, Aamir Khan said he would love to. Further adding, "You see I was telling Chiranjeevi garu that ‘please allow me to do something for you’. Then he said, ‘I will call you’. And two days later, he told me that, ‘I was shooting with Salman (Khan) and he was telling me something about the movie’. Then I asked him, ‘You didn’t call me. You call Salman?" Also Read - Thank You box office collection: Naga Chaitanya's latest film emerges as the biggest FLOP of his career?

To this, Chiranjeevi replied, "The role was not about heart and brain, it was about physicality. So we opted for Salman." Okay then! Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam trailer, Naga Chaitanya with Aamir Khan and more South Indian actors papped [VIEW PICS]

Laal Singh Chaddha cast and release date

Aamir Khan's film which is an adaptation of ' is going to release in the month August 11. Apart from Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi, the film also stars in a pivotal role.