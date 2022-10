Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather was released on 5th October 2022. The film has received a mixed response from critics, but netizens have loved the movie, especially Chiraanjeevi’s performance. In three days, the movie has collected Rs. 40.8 crore net in India and according to makers GodFather has minted Rs. 69 crore gross worldwide in two days. GodFather also stars Salman Khan in a cameo, and it’s a treat for the superstars’ fans to see them on the big screen together. It is said that there are whistles and claps in theatres on Salman’s entry. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, GodFather box office collection: Here's how much these BIGGIES collected on Dussehra

Now, recently, took to Instagram to share a special video for Salman. In the video, the Telugu star thanked Salman for being a part of the film and gave him the credit for the film’s success. Also Read - October Releases 2022: Godfather to Ram Setu; highly-anticipated releases from South cinema, Bollywood, Hollywood [Watch Video]

Chiranjeevi said, “Thank you my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too because Masoom bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and love you so much.” Also Read - GodFather full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more torrent sites; Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan starrer becomes victim of piracy

Advertisement

Check out Chiranjeevi’s special video for Salman Khan below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Chiranjeevi at an event revealed that Salman didn’t charge any money for the cameo, and he did it solely for his love and respect for the Telugu star. Well, after GodFather, now Chiranjeevi and Salman fans want them to star in more movies together.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars , Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill. Even Chiranjeevi’s son, has a cameo in the film. It is slated to release by the end of this year. Salman also has Tiger 3 and 2 lined up. Tiger 3, which also stars and , is slated to release on Eid 2023, and No Entry 2 is yet to go on the floors.