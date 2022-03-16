There have been reports about starring in Telugu film Godfather which stars in the lead role. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which featured in the lead role. Salman will be seen in a cameo in the film, and reportedly, the actor will portray the role that played in the original movie. A few days ago, there were reports that Salman will shoot with Chiranjeevi in mid-March, and today, the Telugu star welcomed the actor on the sets. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan after watching first rushes of Pathaan; here's why

Chiranjeevi tweeted a picture with Salman and wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan."

Fans of both the actors are super excited to them on the big screen together. A fan tweeted, "Heeeyyyyyy .. wooooooowww.. Am sure the Screen is going to set on fire with this Rocking combo of @BeingSalmanKhan bhaaiii & One & only #Megastar @KChiruTweets Annayyaa.. Can't wait for it Guuyyss..." Another fan wrote, "Favorites actors sharing same screen it's gonna be a celebration." One more fan tweeted, "We are waiting to see these Mega star's duo in big screen Anna ..."

This cameo will mark Salman’s Tollywood debut. Directed by , Godfather also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.