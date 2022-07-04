GodFather First Look: Chiranjeevi's powerful avatar gets a thumping response from the masses [View Tweets]

GodFather's First Look starring Chiranjeevi was revealed a couple of minutes ago. And boy, the megastar exudes power and how! GodFather is a remake of the Malayalam superhit Lucifer starring . GodFather, a political thriller action film is being helmed by . A couple of minutes ago, the makers dropped the teaser introducing Chiranjeevi as the political leader. Fans are hailing GodFather's first look. Also Read - Acharya Megastar Chiranjeevi wants his iconic Tollywood film family to resemble THIS legendary Bollywood Khandaan

Chiranjeevi aces GodFather's first look

Chiranjeevi's GodFather teaser begins with a political setting where the masses are awaiting the arrival of a party leader. A plush black Ambassador is seen entering which includes the GodFather aka Chiranjeevi. The music compliments amazingly to the teaser and adds to the powerful character of Chiranjeevi in GodFather. Thaman S has given the music and it literally transcends you into the era where the story is happening, leaving you wanting for more. Check out the teaser here: Also Read - Godfather: Salman Khan threatened to walk out of Chiranjeevi's film, here's WHY!

Fans hail Chiranjeevi's GodFather First Look

Fans of the megastar have been waiting in anticipation since the morning for GodFather's first look. And now that it is here, they cannot contain their excitement. Right from the music to Chiranjeevi’s entry, his powerful aura and attitude, fans of the megastar are showering love upon the teaser and him alike. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Before Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, THESE 7 stars have worked for free in films

Advertisement

Salman Khan to play a pivotal role in GodFather

So, if y'all have been following GodFather's latest updates, y'all would have heard that Salman Khan is making a cameo in the movie. Though a cameo, it is a pivotal one, state reports. Interestingly, Salman Khan was offered a lump sum amount of Rs 20 crore as remuneration. And it is then that he threatened to walk out. Salman Khan won't take a salary for his role in GodFather.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, GodFather also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev and others.