GodFather stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satya Dev in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and this film is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The film was released in theatres today and it has received a positive response from the audience. Netizens cannot stop themselves from praising the film, actors' performances and much more. Also Read - GodFather movie review: Netizens can’t stop praising Chiranjeevi’s amazing performance and Thaman S’ fantastic music

Well, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's film has been leaked online and is currently available on torrent sites and other telegram channels. Directed by GodFather film released in HD version in sites Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in full HD. Also Read - Salman Khan in GodFather, Ajay Devgn in RRR and more Bollywood stars who did cameos in South movies

Apart from 's GodFather, other films such as Vikram Vedha, Naane Varuvean, Babli Bouncer, and others have been leaked online and made available for audiences to watch in HD. Godfather will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well. Also Read - Chiranjeevi reveals Salman Khan told Godfather producers to 'get lost' and the reason will leave fans shocked yet impressed