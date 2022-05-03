Megastar 's highly anticipated film Godfather being directed by and produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films will also feature Bollywood superstar playing an enormous role. That’s not all, the team planned an atom bombing swinging song on Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The choreography for this special dance number will be done by , while the music is scored by S Thaman. Also Read - Salman Khan to Mithun Chakraborty: Viral pictures of these Bollywood celebs from the hospital left their fans worried

Informing the same, Thaman tweeted, "Yayyyy !! THIS IS NEWS @PDdancing Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT THE Screens For Sure." The makers will film this song soon. However, it will be an eye feast for fans to see Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan dancing together and set the screens on fire with their graceful moves.

Yayyyy !! ❤️ THIS IS NEWS ??? @PDdancing Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT ? THE Screens For Sure ? pic.twitter.com/H618OaI9b6 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 3, 2022

The picture shared by Thaman sees Chiranjeevi alongside Mohan Raja, Prabhu Deva and the composer.

Godfather is in last leg of shooting. Nayanthara is playing an important role, while will be seen in a cameo. Satya Dev is also playing a full-length role in the movie.

Top-notch technical team is handling different crafts of the movie. Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters - takes care of the artwork of this film. The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.