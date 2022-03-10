There have been reports that and will be seen together in the Telugu film Godfather. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which starrer in the lead role and played a supporting role in it. Salman will reportedly step into the shoes of Prithviraj for the Telugu remake. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman and Chiranjeevi will start shooting for the movie on 12th March 2022 at a studio in Karjat. Also Read - Chiranjeevi writes an emotional note for Telugu doctor who refuses to leave Ukraine without his pet jaguar and panther

A source told the portal, “This shoot was supposed to take place in January; however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi tested positive for Covid. Soon after, Salman dived into the final schedule of Tiger 3, and with everything now under place, Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the setup.” Also Read - Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela DELETES Instagram account due to trolling? Here’s what we know

It is said that Chiranjeevi will be soon flying to Mumbai for the shoot, and the report also states that the Telugu star will stay at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. It will surely be interesting to watch these two actors on the big screen together. Also Read - No Smoking Day 2022: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who QUIT smoking

Meanwhile, according to the report in the portal, after wrapping up Godfather, Salman will do a photoshoot for his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will release in December this year. The actor is also reading scripts to start a new project.

The source stated, “With six to seven months in hand to commence work on a new film, the team of Salman is contemplating on various ideas and will take a call on his next after KEKD by June end.”

Apart from Godfather and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3 which is all set to release on Eid next year. The makers had announced the release date a few days ago.