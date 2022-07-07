Actors changing the spelling of their names due to numerology is quite common in the entertainment industry. They are suggested that if they change the spelling of their name they will get success. For example; Sai Dharam Tej now just uses Sai Tej in credits, Nithin added an extra ‘i’ to his name and now he is Nithiin. These young actors changing the spelling of their names is not surprising, but we wonder whether megastar Chiranjeevi has also taken the numerology route. Also Read - After Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni QUITS the Television industry; here's why

A few days ago, the first look of his movie GodFather was released. In the teaser shared by the makers, Chiranjeevi’s two spellings are used. In the video, he is introduced as megastar Chiranjeeevi (with an extra ‘e’) but when the teaser ends, it’s just Chiranjeevi. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more stars who got rejected in auditions and lost BIG movies

Also Read - Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at airport together; fans says, 'Inko saath dekhkar alag hi khushi hoti hai' [View Pics]

Advertisement

So, we wonder whether this is due to numerology or just a mistake by the makers. Meanwhile, according to a report in Great Andhra, there are discussions that the actor took the numerology route as his last two films, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya failed to make a mark at the box office.

A source also told the portal that the youngsters in the megastar’s camp suggested him this, and he decided to try it out. Now, let’s wait and watch whether an extra ‘e’ will help the megastar to bounce back with a bang or not.

Talking about GodFather, the film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also stars, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev. Directed by Mohan Raja, the movie is slated to release on 5th October 2022.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen in movies like Waltair Veerayya, Mega 154, and Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bhola Shankar is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role.