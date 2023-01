The 2023 Golden Globes awards are finally here. The 80th edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. RRR's SS Rajamouli, , and Jr NTR along with several Hollywood A-listers graced the prestigious awards ceremony with their presence. RRR was the first Indian film that got nominated for two categories including Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Picture. RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won big at the awards ceremony and made it a historic moment for the team and the entire nation. The song was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. Also Read - Golden Globes 2023 complete winners list: RRR number Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song, Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting role and more

SS Rajamouli bagged the Best Original Song Award for the song that featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and several celebrities and netizens congratulated the team for the grand success. The RRR team had a tough fight with the other 4 nominees in the list 's Carolina, 's Hold My Hand, 's Lift Me Up.

Music director MM Keeravaani received the award and thanked SS Rajamouli. The entire team jumped with joy as the announcement was made. Within no time, social media exploded with congratulatory messages and the RRR team made Indians proud.

Music maestro AR Rahman took to his Twitter as he wrote, 'Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!' He even called it a 'paradigm shift'. South superstar congratulated the RRR team and wrote, 'What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu'.

Bollywood actress wrote, 'Massive congratulations to Team @RRRMovie on winning Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes2023!!! BRAVO and God speed @mmkeeravaani Sir and his team!!!! #GoldenGlobes #RRR'.

Have a look at the tweets -

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! ????

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!?

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! ?? #NaatuNaatu ?? pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Massive congratulations to Team @RRRMovie on winning Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes2023!!! BRAVO and God speed @mmkeeravaani Sir and his team!!!! ?????? #GoldenGlobes #RRR — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 11, 2023

Incredible ..Paradigm shift????? Congrats Keeravani Garu ?from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Warmest congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu on this prestigious achievement ? Wishing @RRRMovie even more success in the nearest future ? https://t.co/4XxUJ3M8GW — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 11, 2023

Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Gaaru @ssrajamouli Gaaru and the wonderful team behind #NaatuNaatu for the golden globes win and the Oscar nomination. Moment of pride for us all and TFI ! ?? — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) January 11, 2023

Oh this is so bloody awesome! Best news to wake up to! What a song, what a video… magic! My wife will be a happy girl today! She watches this song while having breakfast, lunch and dinner at least 3 days a week still! Em chuddham ante… naatu naatu she’ll automatically put! https://t.co/2xADoGIpHS — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 11, 2023

RRR team lost the Best Non-English Language Film award and it was grabbed by Argentina, 1985. RRR film also featured , , , , Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in main roles. The storyline of the film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fight against the British Raj.