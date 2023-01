Popular South Indian actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan's action-drama film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli have been creating a lot of attention in the US for the past few days. The trio along with their spouses will attend the Golden Globes 2023 on the 11th of January in Los Angeles. Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR have been attending screenings and other press conferences. Well, ahead of Golden Globes, Jr NTR's fans are celebrating their favourite star most grandly. The fans are leaving no stones unturned in showcasing their love for the handsome hunk. Jr NTR's fans celebrated him in Beverly Hills and organized three LED moving trucks along with 25 billboards on the road. Jr NTR fans are madly in love with their star and took the celebrations a notch higher. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR's fake American accent during an interview with SS Rajamouli fails to impress; fans find it cringe-worthy

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in two categories in the most prestigious award function Golden Globes 2023 including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song. They were spotted at Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, where the screening of RRR took place. Pictures of the trio have gone viral on the social media and fans are going crazy over it.

Here's a look at the tweet -

3 LED moving trucks and 25 billboards across Beverly Hills Our small token of welcome to our Man Of Masses @tarak9999 who is here in LA for the Golden Globes and IMAX screening.#NTRGoesGlobal #ManOfMassesNTR #NTRForOscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/C7lkSeb8lI — NTR FANS USA (@NTRFans_USA) January 9, 2023

RRR has been nominated in 14 categories for Oscars 2023 and the final list of nominations will soon be out. The fans of RRR are eagerly waiting for the South Indian actors to see if they win an award at the Golden Globes.

RRR's storyline and plot are about two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film garnered Rs. 1200 crores worldwide and received a lot of appreciation. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.