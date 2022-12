Director and producer SS Rajamouli is on cloud 9. His movie RRR has achieved tremendous success at the box office and is now making waves at award ceremonies. The movie that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has become tremendously famous internationally as SS Rajamouli has won many big awards for the film. After winning the New York Film Critics Circle Award for the best director and LA Film Critics Award for best director (runner up), SS Rajamouli and his RRR has now reached Golden Globes Award. The film has received two nominations and everyone is elated. Prabhas definitely is. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna: Exciting pairings in upcoming new movies in 2023 that fans are waiting for

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli share a close connection as they worked together in and Baahubali 2. Even then, Prabhas had only good things to say about SS Rajamouli and now with Golden Globes Award nominations, the actor cannot stop praising the filmmaker. On Instagram, he made posts congratulating SS Rajamouli and RRR team for winning such big accolades for their film. He mentioned that SS Rajamouli will conquer the world. Well, it looks like he would. , Jr NTR, and 's movie has received nominations in Best Picture - Non-English Language and Best Song for Nattu Nattu - Motion Picture categories at Golden Globe Awards 2023. Also Read - Prabhas to Jr NTR: Why working with SS Rajamouli is a HUGE risk for the careers of actors

On the work front, Prabhas next has Adipurush. The film will release on January 12, 2023. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film received major backlash for its VFX and it trended on social media for days. Meanwhile, rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon being a couple also kept him in the news. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Kantara star Rishab Shetty for THIS film? Here's everything you need to know