RRR is a step away from creating history at the Golden Globes Awards 2023. The cast and crew of RRR, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, MM Keeravani alongside their spouses have reached The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, for the Golden Globes 2023. The red carpet event of Golden Globes 2023 took place a couple of hours ago and Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR stole the show and how. And at the red carpet, one of the hosts, Marc Malkin asked Ram Charan and Jr NTR if they would love to do a Marvel movie. Check out their responses below:

Jr NTR at Golden Globes Awards 2023 Red Carpet, on Marvel movie

Entertainment News is buzzing hot with the latest updates of the Golden Globes Awards 2023. At the Red Carpet, Marc Malkin interacted with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and also Ram Charan. And to the lead actors, he asked about featuring in a Marvel Movie. RRR has become a phenomenon across the globe and another such phenomenon is to star in a Marvel movie. When ask Jr NTR about the same, the actor says that his fans would go berserk if that came to be true. He would love to star in a Marvel movie and is manifesting it by waiting for a call.

Check the video of Jr NTR's response on quizzed about a Marvel Movie:

Ram Charan at Golden Globes Awards 2023 Red Carpet, on Marvel movie

Ram Charan is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And when Mar asks him about his favourite super hero from the MCU, he says Tony Stark without batting his eyelid. Alas, Tony Stark is not more. He was played by Robert Downey Jr. Stark dies in Avengers: Endgame. However, Ram Charan also expresses his love for Captain America. And the stylish star of India also adds that maybe the Indian Superheroes could join hands with Marvel. Well, his response has surely won our hearts. Desi fans would be going gaga.

Check the video of Ram Charan's response on quizzed about a Marvel movie:

For now, RRR has bagged Bet Original Song for Nattu Nattu. MM Keeravani lifted the trophy as the composer for RRR.