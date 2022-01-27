National Award Winning Actress Keerthy Suresh's sports drama, Good Luck Sakhi, is all set for a grand release on 28th January. Megastar Chiranjeevi was supposed to be the Chief Guest for the film's pre-release event, but the plan got foiled after the actor tested positive for COVID-19, yesterday, 26th January. However, Chiranjeevi's son, Mega Power Star Ram Charan, rose to the occasion and came in his father's place as the Chief Guest to support good friend Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie. Also Read - Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh dance on Naatu Naatu at pre-release event of Good Luck Sakhi; video goes VIRAL

Speaking at the event, said, "This is the movie that was signed after Mahanati. Good Luck Sakhi is a fun movie. Thanks to the director and producers on this occasion. The movie came out really well. After an off beat film like in the beginning of his career, Nagesh (Director Nagesh Kukunoor) came up with a different subject like Good Luck Sakhi. My look in this movie is very natural. I mouthed dialogues with sync sound for the first time. Thanks to everyone who worked on this movie. I did more movies with Jagapathi Babu. He is now a good friend. Aadhi Pinisetty will be remembered as Goal Raju after this film. I am eagerly waiting for Ram Charan's RRR. Along with me, all my friends love Naatu Naatu song. It is my dream to dance with you (Charan). Special thanks to garu."

Chief Guest added, "I did not come here as a guest. I came as a messenger of my father. I have come to convey his blessings. It is not easy for young producers like Shravya and Sudhir to reach this level. A Young Technical Team has worked on the film. Nagesh is the winner of the National Award. I saw Nagesh's movie in my college days. Movies like Iqbal and Hyderabad Blues are superb films. This is not a small film. I think it's a very meaningful movie. There is no difference between men and women in the film industry. Everyone is equal here. Aadhi Pinnisetty acted as my brother in Rangasthalam. Keerthy Suresh has received a national award for Mahanati. Stories like this have to be told. Hopefully, the solo release on the 28th of this month will help big time. Keerthy fans, as well as our fans, should watch the movie and make it a success."

Good Luck Sakhi is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.