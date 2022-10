Yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the airport, and it was speculated that they are going on a vacation to Maldives. Well, the reports have turned out to be true as today Rashmika took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from there. The actress is seen wearing a gown and she is looking damn pretty in it. She is sitting next to a pool and behind we can see a wonderful beach. While of course, Rashmika’s fans are loving the picture, there are a few netizens who have written a question in the comments sections. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Is Arjun Kapoor a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer? Here's the truth

Well, fans are keen to know ‘Where’s Vijay Deverakonda?’ and they have also commented, ‘PC – Vijay Deverakonda’. Check out Rashmika’s post and comments below… Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda takes off for a vacation with rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna after claiming he is 'single'? Duo gets caught on camera

There have been reports that Vijay and Rashmika have been dating. However, they have always maintained that they are just good friends. The two have worked together in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, and their fans just can’t wait to see them on the big screen together.

Talking about their upcoming movies, Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Liger, will next be seen in Kushi. The movie is slated to release in December this year, and it also stars in the lead role. Liger, which marked Vijay’s Hindi film debut, failed to do well at the box office, and even critics and audiences didn’t like the film.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently busy garnering praise for her performance Goodbye which was released yesterday and marked her Bollywood debut. She has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Animal, Varisu, and Mission Majnu lined up. Clearly, Rahsmika is one of the busiest actresses right now in Indian cinema, and one of the most awaited films of the actress is Pushpa 2 which stars in the titular role.