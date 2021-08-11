Rashmika Mandanna has already become everyone's favourite in town. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. And while she awaits her Hindi film debut, Rashmika is also shooting for her second Bollywood venture alongside , Goodbye. The actress recently opened up on working with the superstar and her first meeting with the actor on the sets of the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's reaction when she lost her sex-drive during second pregnancy, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to start airing from this date and more

While talking to Anupama Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the intimidating personality of the Bollywood superstar and her experience, and while answering the same, Rashmika shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of Goodbye. The Dear comrade actress shared that Big B had been shooting for his shot on the first day. Since she had packed up for the day, Rashmika decided to wait and introduce herself as she had to shoot with him the next day. Rashmika was very nervous about the same, but all her nervousness vanished after her interaction with Amitabh Bachchan. She said, "The next day, he made me feel so easy. He was so warm that I lost all my apprehensions and the shoot was a bridge."

She revealed that the veteran actor was so much into the character that it made her want to perfectly play her character. She called the experience wonderful and shared that after the shoot she went to watch the patchwork and it had turned so beautiful that it blew her mind away. Rashmika revealed that their characters looked very real. She credited it to the senior actor's presence. Well, now this has surely got us excited. We cannot wait to know what Goodbye is all about! Talking about which, the film is also said to star .

On the work front, Rashmika has Pushpa co-starring stylish star , and more. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, have alongside and , Jhund, MayDay with and , Chehre with , Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor and to name a few. He will also be seen in The Intern's Bollywood remake alongside his co-star .