Rashmika Mandanna got mobbed as she visited Lalbaughcha Raja and the video of the actress is going viral where many are saying that she shouldn't have done this as she generated a huge crowd due to her celebrity status and being the national crush, there were chances of mass molestation. Some slammed her privilege as not many get easy access to have a glimpse of Lalbaughcha Raja. Rashmika also got trolled for posing near the Ganesh murti and questioned if she is coming to do darshan or click pictures. Also Read - Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna casts an ethereal aura at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati as she offers puja with Ekta Kapoor and costar Neena Gupta [View Pics]

While the fans commended her team for brilliantly handling the entire crowd and making her reach safely in the car. The crowd gathered to have one glimpse of Rashmika showing her star power.

