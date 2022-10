Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a roll after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. She is now gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut film Goodbye with . While Rashmika has been making a lot of public appearances, she recently shared a major update on the long-awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Also Read - Goodbye: Here’s why Rashmika Mandanna didn’t choose a typical masala film as her Bollywood debut [Exclusive]

When she was asked about Pushpa 2, Rashmika said that once she wraps up Goodbye, she will immediately begin shooting for the starrer. "It is going to start once Goodbye releases, very soon. It is going to be better this time. Better and Bigger," she told Pinkvilla. Also Read - Goodbye movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta starrer is an emotional roller-coaster; keep tissues handy

When Rashmika was asked if she feels pressured to deliver after Pushpa success, she said that every film is special to her in some or the other way. She added that she treats her every film differently and she enjoys the process of making and would want people to come and watch it and also relate to it. She would like fans to enjoy themselves the same way they have showered their love on her previous films. Also Read - Before Rashmika Mandanna, here’s how Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Krishnan and other South Indian actresses Bollywood debut fared at the box office

Advertisement

Rashmika is currently in Mumbai fulfilling her work commitments and is also shooting for her two upcoming Hindi projects Animal opposite , while also dubbing for her debut Bollywood film Goodbye. She also has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty in her kitty.

In Goodbye, Rashmika is playing the role of Tara Bhalla in the directorial. She is fierce, she is amusing and she also questions every stereotypical decision. She believes in logic but ends up understanding the importance of emotions. The film also marks Rashmika's first time in dubbing an entire movie in Hindi.