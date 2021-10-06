Here's some extremely reliving news for all you Sai Dharam Tej fans. A source close to the actor has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that he's recovering well post his accident and subsequent coma, there are no internal injuries to be worried about and he seems to be completely out of danger. In fact, our source added that the family is extremely happy with how Sai Dharam Tej is recuperating after what was a major scare for the Republic actor's well being. Well, this does come as welcome news for the actor, his family and close friends and all his fans who've been hoping for the best ever since he's been in hospital for almost a month post suffering a major bike accident. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs film with newcomer amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya; Love Story advance bookings pick up and more

A couple of days ago on 4th October, himself had tweeted an encouraging photo, signalling a thumbs up from his hospital bed, indicating that he's on the road to recovery, while also writing a caption profusely thanking all his fans for their support to him and his upcoming movie, Republic. His tweet read: "Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie Republic. See you soon." Check it out below:

Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie “Republic “

— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 3, 2021

For the uninitiated, Sai Dharam Tej had met with a serious bike accident last month, September, in Hyderabad, after which he was rushed to to Medicare Hospital, and later shifted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital. The actor had also slipped into coma for a considerable period during his treatment, and we're certain that our latest inside scoop on his health should bring a smile to the faces of all his fans.