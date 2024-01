Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's long-awaited new movie has finally hit the theaters today, and fans are raving about it. It has been a celebration for Mahesh's ardent fans as he makes a comeback on the big screen after almost two years. Unfortunately, some fans recently fell victim to a scam where fake special show tickets of Guntur Kaaram were circulated in the market. Despite this setback, the movie has been received with open arms by the audience. Also Read - Salaar Vs Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Sankranthi entertainer to challenge box office numbers of Prabhas' film? Here's how

Guntur Kaaram: Fans get duped for fake special show tickets

Whenever a big film is released, scammers are always on the lookout, knowing that fans will go to any extent to watch the first day, first show. Unfortunately, such scammers take advantage of fans' honest love and deceive them. Recently, a group in Hyderabad circulated fake tickets for the movie's special shows around the city. The tickets were sold in thousands, only for fans to realize later that they were fake. Thousands of fans were fooled as the ticket rates were quite high. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Trivikram Srinivas reveals Mahesh Babu is doing films that his father Krishna Garu couldn't

Check out this video of Mahesh Babu below:

Guntur Kaaram: Check out Twitter reactions

Mahesh Babu's latest movie, Guntur Kaaram, has received mostly positive response from the fans. The movie is known for its high emotional content and Mahesh Babu's subtle performance has been widely applauded. In the video below, you can witness a huge crowd gathered outside the theaters for the 1 am show. The film's visuals and songs are another highlight that have garnered a lot of attention. Check out netizen's reaction below.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Sreeleela, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, and others. Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu-language action drama written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This movie is Mahesh Babu’s 28th film in a leading role.