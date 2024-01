Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's latest release is struggling to perform well at the box office. The film directed by Trivikram Srinivas has been given thumbs down by the critics. It indeed got a good opening at the box office however post that the film has seen a constant decline in the box office numbers. Mahesh Babu's last film such as Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru and others have not been a massive box office success. With Guntur Kaaram's average performance at box office, there's a possibility that it might also affect Mahesh Babu's upcoming collaboration with Baahubali fame S.S Rajamouli. Also Read - HanuMan maker Prasanth Varma calls out significant amount of 'propaganda'; netizens cheer him up while others say 'Sympathy star'

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Mahesh Babu starrer fails to defeat these Prabhas' film records

Guntur Kaaram's failure to effect Mahesh Babu's collaboration with SS Rajamouli

Trivikram Srinivas's Guntur Kaaram didn't perform the way it was expected. The movie opened to mixed response from both critics and audience. While Mahesh was highly praised for his impeccable performance, Trivikram Srinivas was criticized for the way he directed the film. Guntur Kaaram's box office collections are also not too impressive. Although the movie has crossed the 100-crore mark, the decline in the box office numbers is alarming. After Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu will be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming new movie. However again there are lot of uncertainties related to the movie. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Mahesh Babu's film; calls it 'Massiest Movie'

Trending Now

Check out this video of Mahesh Babu below:

As everyone knows Rajamouli takes a minimum of two to three years to make a film which means the film starring Mahesh Babu will not see light of the day at least by 2026 or 2027. It is speculated that the project will be a new genre for the Baahubali director which means the project is somewhere down an experiment which is again a risk. With so many uncertainties related to Rajamouli's film and Guntur Kaaram's debacle, it would be interesting to see what Mahesh Babu's next plan of action would be in order to regain his top position.