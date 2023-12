One of the big Makar Sankranthi releases from Tollywood is Guntur Kaaram. It stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role with Sreeleela. So far, two songs of Guntur Kaaram are out. The response to the second song Oh My Baby was a lukewarm warm. As per a report in Track Tollywood, this has greatly upset Mahesh Babu. The superstar is hugely aware of the need for chartbuster songs in festival songs, and is worried about the response to the number. This has reportedly led to differences between the team and him. Also Read - Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati's picture playing poker goes viral; here's how netizens reacted

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu expecting the impossible?

It is a known fact that not every song of a film clicks with the audience. Every year, very few films have chart-topping music. In fact, in most of Mahesh Babu's latest releases, only a couple of songs have been hits. It seems the inside team of Guntur Kaaram feels he is overreacting. This has put a lot of pressure of everyone. Sources have revealed this to the media. The first song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram has worked well. Oh My Baby got a mixed response, and the team did not release the song after shooting. The video which is out on YouTube did not look like a proper video song. In fact, the last superhit song Kalavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata had good dance moves.

As per reports from inside sources, Mahesh Babu is pressurizing the team to work on the music of the film. He apparently wants them to either rework, replace or remove a song to benefit the final product.

Guntur Kaaram team on a race against time

Guntur Kaaram is headed to meet the target release date of Sankranthi. The date is inching closer and the team needs to finish work on time. They need to complete the post-production. This is not a time to rework on the music department as per inside sources. They are unable to understand why Mahesh Babu is being so finicky. Many feel this is unjust pressure on the team and bringing in negativity.