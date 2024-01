Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of the legendary South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, recently took to her social media handle to shower praise on her husband and his colossal stardom earned over the years. Being a former actress, Namrata rarely speaks about Mahesh's films and his stardom. However, when she posted a video in which she acknowledged Mahesh's massive fan following and thanked them for their unwavering support, it came as a delightful surprise to many. Namrata also confidently stated that over the years, Mahesh has become an emotion for his fans, and he is not just a superstar anymore. Check out the post below to witness the love and admiration Namrata has for her husband. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Trivikram Srinivas reveals Mahesh Babu is doing films that his father Krishna Garu couldn't

For all the Entertainment News from the world of showbiz, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - KGF star Yash meets grieving families of fans who died of electrocution while setting up banner for his birthday; netizens say 'Respect'

Namrata Shirodkar pens a heartfelt note for Mahesh Babu's fans

Namrata Shirodkar has always been a silent supporter of her husband Mahesh Babu, never excessively promoting his films on public platforms or appearing at any social gatherings related to his work. However, Mahesh has stated on many occasions that his wife has been an unwavering support to him. Recently, Namrata penned a heartfelt note to the fans who have made Mahesh an emotion. She posted a video where Mahesh can be seen surrounded by thousands of people, who are cheering and hooting for him. She also mentioned that Mahesh has always tried to reciprocate the love and accolades in many ways possible. Check out the post below. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram box office advance booking: Mahesh Babu's upcoming new movie pocketed Rs 66 lakhs already in day 1 pre-sales?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Check out this video of Mahesh Babu below:

Mahesh Bau and Namrata Shirodkar's love affair

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met each other in 2000 on the sets of Telugu film Vamsi. Mahesh, in his previous interviews, stated that he was smitten by Namrata's beauty while she was blown away by Mahesh's persona. The duo fell in love on the sets itself and dated for five years before tying the knot in 2005. Not many know that Mahesh's late father, Krishna, was against the union as he didn't want Mahesh to marry an actress. It took a lot of convincing from Namrata and her family's side, and fortunately, Krishna accepted the relationship with open arms. Currently, the couple is blessed with two kids. Elder son Gautham was born in 2006 while daughter Sitara was born in 2012.