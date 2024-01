Vijayawada and Guntur witnessed a massive occupancy of 99% on the first day of Mahesh Babu's latest movie release. Since the story of the movie is based in Guntur, it was expected to receive such an overwhelming response from the fans. According to the website Sacnilk.com, the film is expected to easily cross the 50-crore mark on its opening day. Mahesh Babu's ardent fans have hailed Veera Venkata Ramana, his character from the film, as his best performance till date. Also Read - Salaar Vs Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Sankranthi entertainer to challenge box office numbers of Prabhas' film? Here's how

Trending Now

Along with Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan too has been released today on January 12, 2024. While Mahesh Babu's film has received mixed reviews from film critics, Teja Sajja's movie has been praised by both critics and social media. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the Box Office race, as we will only know once the Box Office collection of Day One is released tomorrow.