Sitara Ghattamaneni is a star and is has been proving it time and again. Mahesh Babu’s daughter who is just 10 years old has more than 1.8 million followers on her Instagram. And right now she has been setting the internet on fire with her killer dance moves on her superstar father's song Dum Masala from his film Guntur Kaaram. Sitara is leaving everyone stunned with her talent and the netizens are calling her a born star. Also Read - Sitara Ghattamaneni rings in her birthday with family; Mahesh Babu's daughter wins hearts with thoughtful gesture

Watch the viral video of Sitara Ghattamaneni dancing to her father Mahesh Babu's song Dum Masala from Guntur Kaaram and its epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sitara ? (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara this dance video has been going viral on the internet and by far it has got 1 million views. Sitara who is right now taking the internet by storm will be seen making her acting career in the south industry. And fans want her to try her luck in Bollywood as well. Sitara is seen dancing wearing a white shirt with an orange lungi paired with super cool white sneakers, and we just love her swag. Just look at the girl having all the swag and style of her superstar father Mahesh Babu, and it won't be denying saying that the little one is a carbon copy of her daddy dearest. Also Read - Indira Devi last rites: Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati and more pay respects; Mahesh Babu holds his father's hand tight [View Pics]

One user commented on her post, "Little female super star sitara . God gives perfect daughter to Mahesh Anna". Another user said, "Born actor".

Sitara is the first child star to be featured in Times Square due to her endorsement of a jewellery brand. The star daughter had given her first salary in charity and won hearts with her noble gesture.Coming back to this viral video, mom Namrata Shirodkar who was one of the divas of her times showered all the love on her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

