Guntur Kaaram: The long-awaited trailer of south superstar Mahesh Babu is finally out, and it has left us all speechless. Mahesh's badass portrayal and impeccable action sequences are simply on point. Not to mention, the witty one-liners and rich screenplay add to the movie's overall appeal. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary's presence in the lead roles further enhances the excitement. In the trailer, Mahesh plays the character of Ramana, who was abandoned by his political father in childhood. Check out the video below now! Also Read - SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu new movie's whopping budget will blow your mind away

Guntur Kaaram Trailer: Mahesh Babu is back in his Rowdy avatar

Mahesh Babu is a celebrated superstar known for his larger-than-life characters. With a career spanning over 25 years, he has played diverse roles, but his portrayal of characters like Ramana is a great delight for his fans. His last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022, received mixed reviews from critics, but it was a massive commercial success. With the upcoming release of Guntur Kaaram, the expectations are sky-high that Mahesh Babu will once again mesmerize the audience with his magic. Don't forget to check out the trailer below! Also Read - Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu unhappy with Trivikram Srinivas and team for THIS reason? Here's why the superstar's 'overreacting'

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu fans gives thumbs up to his upcoming new film

Mahesh Babu 's fans have been waiting for their idol's rowdy avatar for the past two years, and the trailer has exceeded their expectations. Many fans expressed their love for Mahesh's and hailed the film as a blockbuster even before its release. Check out the reactions below.

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu-language film that is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie is confirmed to release on 12th January 2024. Interestingly, not many people know that the film was originally titled as SSMB28 as it is Mahesh's 28th film in the leading role. However, the makers eventually changed the title to Guntur Kaaram.