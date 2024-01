Guntur Kaaram: South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film. Having last appeared on the big screen in 2022 with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, fans are eagerly waiting to witness his charisma once again. Recently, at a promotional event for Guntur Kaaram, director Trivikram Srinivas shared an intriguing anecdote about the actor. Keep reading to find out more. Also Read - KGF star Yash meets grieving families of fans who died of electrocution while setting up banner for his birthday; netizens say 'Respect'

For all the Entertainment News from the world of showbiz, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram box office advance booking: Mahesh Babu's upcoming new movie pocketed Rs 66 lakhs already in day 1 pre-sales?

Trivikram Srinivas praises Mahesh Babu's professionalism

Trivikram Srinivas is currently promoting his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, which features south superstar Mahesh Babu. Recently, a promotional event was held in Guntur, as the movie is set in the same place. Addressing the crowd, Trivikram mentioned how Mahesh Babu, despite his tiring schedules, came all the way to Guntur to meet the fans. He also talked about how late Krishna Gaur, father of Mahesh Babu, will always remain an integral part of Telugu cinema. Also Read - Guntur Kaaram Trailer: Mahesh Babu is back in his Rowdy avatar; Netizens react ‘Pure Goosebumps’

Trending Now

Trivikram recalled that he has worked with Krishna Gaur on his films Athadu and Khaleja as an assistant and learned many valuable lessons from him. Trivikram applauded Mahesh Babu's professionalism, stating that the south actor always gives 200 percent to his films. The director talked about how Mahesh is doing the kind of films that his father, Krishna Gaur, unfortunately couldn't. Trivikram urged everyone to support Mahesh Babu and give immense love and accolades to Guntur Kaaram.

Check out this video of Mahesh Babu below: