South actress Hamsa Nandini recently revealed about her battle with cancer. She penned a lengthy not about how she discovered about her breast cancer. She mentioned that she has to undergo rigorous chemotherapy sessions but she is being strong and brave. Due to chemo, Hamsa Nandini has gone completely bald and is rocking the look, we must say. She recently turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra and looked absolutelty stunning in an Indian avatar.

Celebrity fashion stylist shared Hamsa's picture in which we see her dressed in a pastel suit. She shared it with caption, "You look absolutely breathtaking @ihamsanandini this picture speaks of strength, beauty and grace beyond measure. Your battle with cancer is just a part of the journey and eventually I know you will come out victorious and even more beautiful. We are all with you." Indeed this picture is beautiful beyond words. Manish Malhotra too dropped a heart emoji on this post.

After Hamsa came out to share about her fight with breast cancer, her Jai Kava KusaI co-star Jr NTR had offered his solidarity. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Jr NTR said, "I just heard about her (battle with breast cancer). I'm truly, very, very... (sorry) May God bless her with all the energy, may God bless her with all the power she needs to overcome this phase in her life, I'm sure she'll come out of it like a fighter."

In her post, Hamsa had penned, "No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward." Get well soon Hamsa.