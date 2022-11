South Indian actress and businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya are all set to tie the knot

on December 4, 2022 in Jaipur. And they have already started to block dates of their family and friends. The wedding invites are ready and being sent out to the closest ones. The video of the card is going viral right now and it looks elegant yet grand in every manner. The cutest part of the card is that Hansika and Sohael's special moment as a couple is also part of the card along with chocolates and flowers and other goodies packed with oxidized detailing. The two share a great bond, they are not just about to become life partners but are also friends and business partners. Sohael is a partner at Hansika's event management company. This is not Sohael's first wedding though. He was previously married to a girl Rinky who also happens to be Hansika's friend. They got married in 2016.

Ceremonies leading up to the wedding

The couple will have an Indian traditional wedding. The festivities will kick-start from December 2 onwards starting with a Sufi night. The next day that is December 3 will be busy with Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies. This will be followed by Haldi in the morning and wedding in the evening. There is also a casino themed after party that is planned as a culmination. All the festivities will be held at the historic 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

Watch the video of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya wedding to be Live Streamed on OTT

Now this is truly big. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding has become a talk of town and now we hear that the big fat Indian wedding in Jaipur has been sold for an insane amount to Disney+ Hotstar. The wedding will be streamed on the platform and there are reports that it will be live streamed as it takes place, which will be creating a frenzy like never before if it does happen. However, there is no confirmation from either the OTT platform or the soon-to-be dulha-dulhan.