Hansika Motwani describes Allu Arjun in 3 special words and her comment will definitely win hearts of the Pushpa actor's fans

Popular south actress, , who is featured in films like Biriyani, Ambala and others, recently interacted with fans on Instagram. During the session, we saw a fan asked the actress to say something about , to which she replied, Sweetest, kindest, funniest. My first co-star." The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor later thanked the actress on insta-stories. Interestingly, Hansika made her Tollywood debut with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in , which was released in 2007. It was directed by .

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. It will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and . The first part of the film will hit the screens during the Christmas weekend and will clash with and 's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

On the other hand, Hansika Motwani is gearing up for the release of Maha, which marks her 50th film as the lead actress. The film is written and directed by U R Jameel and produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment. The film also stars Sanam Shetty, Srikanth, Karunakaran and in pivotal roles. Popular actor is also playing an extended cameo appearance in the nail-biting thriller. Maha revolves around a paedophile serial killer who is giving police officers and public sleepless nights. It is scheduled to hit the screens on October 15, 2021.