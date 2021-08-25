Hansika Motwani private pictures leak controversy: When the actress faced a barrage of hurtful comments

Popular south diva, , who featured in hits like Biriyani, Ambala and others, has been embroiled in controversies several times. But the one, which shocked the entertainment industry was in 2019, when her private pics from her USA vacation got leaked on social media. In those pics, the actress was seen in a bikini and while the images were soon taken down, they had created enough buzz on the internet to become a talking point. Also Read - BIGG BOSS 6 promo: Salman Khan opens the door for the aam aadmi

Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control. — Hansika (@ihansika) January 23, 2019

Later, the actress expressed her disappointment on her leaked pics and said it was disheartening to see people bashing her posting hurtful comments. Hansika was disappointed as some also said that there is no harm in the leak when she has already done many bikini photoshoots in the past. She revealed that these leaked pics were clicked four years ago and some of them were smartly morphed by the hackers. The Tamil star even asserted that she doesn't need to do all this to get attention from anyone and conducts herself well on social media.

On the professional front, Hansika Motwani is gearing up for the release of Maha, which marks her 50th film as the lead actress. The film is written and directed by U R Jameel and produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment. The film also stars Sanam Shetty, Srikanth, Karunakaran and in pivotal roles. Popular actor is also playing an extended cameo appearance in the nail-biting thriller. Maha revolves around a paedophile serial killer who is giving police officers and public sleepless nights. It is scheduled to hit the screens on October 15, 2021.