Hansika Motwani took to her social media handle to rubbish the claims of her casting couch experience in the Telugu industry. Being a part of the glamour world sure has its perks but it also has its downsides. Just recently Aishwarya Rajesh had to clarify her remark about Rashmika Mandanna-essayed Srivalli's role in Pushpa 2. While sometimes a quote gets misquoted, and sometimes, false news gets reported. And the latter kind happened with the popular child actress turned movie star. A quoted interview of Hansika Motwani went viral talking about the casting couch in the Telugu industry. But that never happened.

Hansika Motwani slams reports of casting couch

Well, reports of Hansika Motwani talking about how she was harassed went viral in entertainment news. But the actress took to her Twitter handle to quash the rumours herself. She shared a screenshot of the portal reporting about the casting couch allegations and said that she never gave any quote to any portal and asked them to stop printing rubbish. Furthermore, she asked other publications to stop publishing stories on the spur without cross-checking them. "Never made this comment that's doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly," she wrote in one of her tweets. Check out Hansika Motwani's tweets here:

Have not given this quote ever ! Stop printing rubbish !!!!!!! @GulteOfficial pic.twitter.com/qEIKU2z9zE — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Publications urging you to cross check before picking up random news piece ! Never made this comment that's doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly . — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Hansika Motwani's alleged casting couch experience

It was reported that Hansika shared that a popular actor from the South industry had harassed and annoyed her in her initial years in the industry. The actress, quoted in media reports, had denied revealing the name of the actor. Further, reports claimed Hansika said that she had taught him a good lesson. Reports claimed Hansika said that the actor would repeatedly ask her out on dates.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika has completed the shoot of Man. It is a Tamil film by Igore. As per reports, the film deals with violence against women and the challenges they face. The actress reportedly plays a fashion designer who is strong, independent and empowered as well. Apart from that, Hansika reportedly has Partner, 105 Minutes, Rowdy Baby, Guardian and Gandhari in the pipeline.