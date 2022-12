has finally tied the knot with her business partner and friend Sohael Khaturiya at tthe Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4. The first picture and videos of the bride and groom dressed in their wedding attires have surfaced online and fans can't stop gushing about the newly married couple. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Inside Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's haldi ceremony, 'Flop Show BB Telugu' trends on Twitter and more

In their first picture, Hansika and Sohael were seen dressed in their wedding attires. While Hansika wore an embroidered red lehenga choli set, Sohael looked handsome in cream sherwani and pagdi. They were seen flauting their radiant smiles as they walked up to the stage after the varmala ceremony. Also Read - Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya wedding: Jaipur's Mundota Fort gets lit up; bride and groom enjoy special derby event [View Pics]

In the video, Hansika was seen being escorted by her family members and close friends to the mandap before the pheras. Hansika covered her face with her red odhani while her close associates carried the flower chadar over her head as she entered the venue. Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli wins New York Critics Top Prize, Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara compared to Anand Gandhi's Tumbbad and more

Take a look.

At the pre-wedding day party, Hansika can be seen wearing a glittery dress in white, while Sohael opted for a white tuxedo. They can be seen dancing together on different numbers, including Hrithik-Katrina's hit number Tu Meri from the 2014 film Bang Bang.

For the Haldi ceremony too, they had complimented each other with floral outfits in white. The couple looked stunning and were seen having fun with their family and friends. Hansika also posted pictures from her Sangeet ceremony, in which she looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, while Sohael stunned everyone with his black sherwani.

A few days back, Hansika also shared adorable pictures and videos from her Mehandi ceremony and bachelorette party with her friends.