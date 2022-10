has been quite discreet about her personal life and rarely talks about it. However, if the latest report is to be believed, the actress is all set to tie the knot in December this year at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Also Read - GodFather's Nayanthara to Hansika Motwani: A look at South actresses who have temples dedicated to them by their fans

According to India TV, Hansika will have a lavish royal wedding ceremony at the 450-year-old fort. The preparations are currently underway for her big day. The venue is being prepared for the wedding and some work is also being done to get the rooms ready for the guests. However, the exact date of Hansika's wedding and the details of her husband-to-be are yet to be known.

In July, Hansika had penned an emotional note, thanking her fans for their support as she celebrated the release of her of 50th film Maha. She said that her family is incomplete without her dearest fans. She further added that cinema means everything to her and completing a 50-film mark isn't easy for an actress without the unconditional love and support from the fans.

On the work front, Hansika has had a number of films including Maha, Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi and 105 Minutes waiting to hit screens. She was also working on a Hotstar Originals directed by Rajesh that marks their second collaboration after .

Her next with director R. Kannan will be a heroine-centric one and that it would be an emotional, horror-based comedy thriller. The movie recently went on floors with a simple pooja. Well-known actors such as Metro Shirish, Mayilsamy, , Brigida and Pawan will also be seen playing important roles in the film, which is to be shot non-stop and completed in three months.