Hanu-Man: After introducing zombies to Telugu cinema, director Prasanth Varma set to helm Tollywood's first superhero movie, starring Teja Sajja – deets inside

Prasanth Varma's next film, titled Hanu-Man, is the first original Telugu superhero movie, which will star young and talented actor, Teja Sajja, who vowed us earlier with his performance in Prasanth Varma's last directorial, Zombie Reddy