Hanu-Man: After introducing zombies to Telugu cinema, director Prasanth Varma set to helm Tollywood's first superhero movie, starring Teja Sajja – deets inside

After creating a sensation with the first Telugu zombie-comedy, Zombie Reddy, out-of-the-box director Prasanth Varma is now introducing a new genre to Telugu the audience. His next film, titled Hanu-Man, is the first original Telugu superhero movie, which will star young and talented actor, Teja Sajja, who vowed us earlier with his performance in Prasanth Varma’s last directorial and has good judgement skills in picking the right subjects while playing the lead. Tollywood's popular production house, Primeshow Entertainment, is producing the movie.

Hanu-Man has become one of the craziest projects for many reasons. Prasanth Varma has been proving his capabilities of making innovative and concept-based movies every time. Teja, Prasanth Varma are collaborating for the second time after delivering a sensational blockbuster Zombie Reddy, while Primeshow Entertainment will be producing this film to be high on VFX on grand scale and big stars and top-grade technicians will be associating for it.

The title and the title teaser which were released for Prasanth Varma’s birthday got tremendous response, as they assured the film’s content will be beyond our imagination. Superheroes exhibit feats of incredible strength and fighting prowess and it will be interesting to see our own superhero on screen. High-octane action sequences and hero elevations in superhero movies are sure to bring audiences to theatres. Moreover, Hanuman is a superhero figure for Indians.

Hanu-Man was been launched recently in Hyderabad with a formal pooja ceremony. Gemini Kiran switched on the camera, while C Kalyan sounded the clapboard and Shiva shakti Datta did honorary direction for the first shot. Teja Sajja with long hair and a Van Dyke styled mustache and beard, looked sauve in the picture during the muhurtham ceremony. Check it out below:

The regular shoot of the movie will commence from next month.