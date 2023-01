Prasanth Varma is all set for the release of his first film from his Cinematic Universe HANU-MAN starring talented actor Teja Sajja in the lead and the internet has become restless with its Bombarding Teaser. The entire nation is going gaga over this Telugu film for its spectacular visuals and intense music. From the first shot of revealing the majestic statue of Lord Hanuman to the last shot of the camera entering a cave in the Himalayas and revealing Lord Hanuman himself meditating in Ice shaped like Shiva Linga chanting “Ram.. Ram..” has been spellbinding. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Diliak to join Karan Johar and the housemates in Bigg Boss OTT tonight, Kunal Roy Kapoor's character from The Empire sparks off meme fest and more

Seeing the reception for the teaser, the makers of the film decided to up the scale of the film and release it Worldwide. Yes, HANU-MAN will have Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese in summer on May 12, 2023. The announcement video also gives a feel of watching another teaser. The video creates a great impact with the unique concept of showing the countries to release the movie as HANU-MAN's empire as the map is painted saffron color and with the stirring music of Sri Anjaneya Stotram in the background.

HANU-MAN is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. How the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri seems to be the story of the film. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe. Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where will be seen as the antagonist and in a key role. K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Are you excited?