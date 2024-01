Hanu Man: Teja Sajja's latest movie has finally been released in theatres today, and we have the early reactions of movie-goers. It's safe to say that the film is a hit, with many people giving it a thumbs up. Netizens are particularly praising the thrilling climax and impressive VFX effects. Teja Sajja's performance has also received high accolades. With such a positive response, Hanu Man is poised to have a great box office collection on its very first day. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens laud VFX of Prasanth Varma's film, say 'Did Adipurush really have a budget of Rs 400 crore' [Check Reactions]

Hanu Man Twitter Review: Check out the reactions below:

Hanuman is a superhero movie written and directed by Prasanth Varma. Along with Teja Sajja, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and others. It's a fictional story set in the village of Anjanadri. Early reactions to the movie are out, and most of the viewers are blown away by the film. The second half of the movie is highly appreciated, and fans have even called it the movie of the year. The gripping storyline will leave you hooked to your seats, and the stunning visual effects play an important role in captivating audience attention. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - HanuMan: Teja Sajja gives a befitting reply when questioned over his ability to handle big film; 'Will you ask a star kid?'

Just loved it! Climax shot still haunting me. Love you Hanuman #HanuManRAMpage #BlockbusterHanuman #Hanuman

#Hanuman Decent 1st half. Picks up mid way with a good interval

North belt tomorrow onwards #Hanuman #HanumanOnJan12th #HanumanReview #HanuManRAMpage

Whole India is witnessing the #HANUMAN Epuhoria. In the total 1000+ Premiere Shows across the Country, a staggering 766 Shows SOLD OUT & 280+ Screens are Fast Filling. Experience the #HanuManRAMpage in Theaters Now!

Just Completed the show. Excellent VFX work, BGM and visuals are top notch. #Hanuman #HanuManRAMpage Go must watch it in theatres only. #HanumanReview

Go must watch it in theatres only??? #HanumanReview

Performance by Teja Sajja and Amritha are nice. 4/5

4/5

Although Hanu Man has received a positive response from moviegoers, it will be interesting to see how well it performs at the box office. Along with Hanu Man, Mahesh Babu's film, Guntur Kaaram, has also been released today. Early reactions to Mahesh Babu's film also appear to be quite positive. Which film will lead the box office success? Only time will tell. Also Read - HanuMan Trailer: Netizens want Adipurush makers to take VFX lessons from Tejja Sajja new movie; check out hilarious reactions