It is HanuMan Vs Guntur Kaaram this Sankranthi in the Telugu box office. While Mahesh Babu's film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days flat, HanuMan is gaining momentum by the day. In fact, HanuMan has taken a huge lead in the North America market. The film is being loved by people all over India. The 20-minute long climax is supposed to be awesome. In the mean time, both HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram makers apparently have issued with fake profiles spreading bad reviews about the film. Fans are unhappy as they feel such issues will affect the Telugu film industry. Now, Prasanth Varma has put up a post on it. Also Read - HanuMan box office collection Day 2: Teja Sajja starrer sees a huge jump; expected to mint massive money before Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Netizens react to Prasanth Varma's post on X

The maker of HanuMan Prasanth Varma has put up a long post on X about how certain handles are doing fake propaganda against his film. Netizens have had mixed reactions. While many told him it was irrelevant since the audience loved the film, others called him out as a cry baby. Take a look at the posts... Also Read - Merry Christmas box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif starrer struggles amidst HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram storm

I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 15, 2024

? — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 15, 2024

Many told him he had nothing to be upset about as fans, families and everyone loved the movie. Others said that movie mafia cannot handle it when an outsider's film makes in good moolah. Whereas a few netizens said his complaints were a show of sympathy and nothing else.

Bro. Common People are with You Mafia doesnt work. Sathyameva Jayathe — Ravi @??Prabhas Army ??? (@RaviPrabhas333) January 15, 2024

Em Mafia ra idhi #Dilraj ga?

Pakka cinema ni thokkali anukunte nve MG potav ra?? — Praneeth (@fantasy_d11) January 15, 2024

Inka enti ha shows cancel valle hurt ayyar papam @urstrulyMahesh that’s not correct pls — ? ᴠ ɪ ᴋ ʀ ᴀ ᴍ ? (@muffyvicky) January 15, 2024

@Akheel10000 nka m kavali babai e director ki hit kottesindu sympathy thisukunnadu antha ipoyindhi nka nka nduku e overaction antha... — Rushi Vardhan Indarapu (@IndarapuRushi) January 15, 2024

HanuMan trumps Guntur Kaaram at the box office

HanuMan is getting terrific response all over. People are loving the VFX and story line of the film. There is a demand for more shows in many parts of the state and even at pan-India level.