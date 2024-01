HanuMan film has been released and the fans are hailing the makers for making a phenomenal film. HanuMan is being hailed as the perfect movie for all the followers of Lord Shri Ram as its shows the journey of Bhakt HanuMan in the most beautiful way. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers announced that they will be donating Rs 5 from every ticket that will be booked for the film in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. And keeping their promise they donated a whopping amount of Rs 14.25 lakh rupees from the pre-booking of HanuMan. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens advice Adipurush stars Prabhas, Om Raut to take lessons from Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma, 'In Se Training Leni Chahiye'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens laud VFX of Prasanth Varma's film, say 'Did Adipurush really have a budget of Rs 400 crore' [Check Reactions]

Congratulations dear @PrasanthVarma , @tejasajja123 and the entire team of #Hanuman for the stupendous success ? Your hard work, talent and self belief has brought you the biggest success in your careers, I wish many more to come ??? — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 12, 2024

HanuMan director Prashanth Varma has left the audience mighty impressed with the film and many are slamming and taking digs at Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut to seek some lesson from the filmmaker on how to treat a mythological film. Also Read - Captain Miller box office collection: Dhanush to have a happy Pongal; film gets highest theatre count in the US amidst competition

Trending Now

#Hanuman Blockbuster Talk ??? Everyone should to watch this Masterpiece Movie, everything is masterclass, like Action sequence and Direction, and @tejasajja123 Screen Present is steel the show. A Must watch ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#HanuManRAMpage #HanumanReview pic.twitter.com/h5gwdrkY6M — AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 12, 2024

HanuMan features lead actors Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer and both the stars made the audience bow down over their craft and how. The excitement around the film is only increasing and good word of mouth will definitely make HanuMan one of the most successful films. So far 12 premiere shows have been screened in 300 theatres and the craze for the film is growing unimaginably.